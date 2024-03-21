The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Cut by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.39.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $205.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.53. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $207.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

