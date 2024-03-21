iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHY opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.47. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

