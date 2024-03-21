Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases Shares of 503 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 45.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $426.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.53. The stock has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $327.08 and a one year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

