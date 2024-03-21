FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 231 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 1.3 %

HD opened at $384.35 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $385.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.