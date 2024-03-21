Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.03.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $148.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.74 and a 1 year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

