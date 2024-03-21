Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY25 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.200 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.2 %

OLLI opened at $76.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $84.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. UBS Group raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.42.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

