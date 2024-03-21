Vest Financial LLC Takes $254,000 Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 150,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Buckle during the third quarter worth about $597,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Buckle during the third quarter worth about $963,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Buckle by 16.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Buckle by 408.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 27,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE BKE opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 50.88%. The business had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

