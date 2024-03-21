Vest Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Matson by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Matson by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Matson by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $104.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.00 and a 200-day moving average of $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.13. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $122.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Matson’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

