Vest Financial LLC Invests $250,000 in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in California Resources by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in California Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in California Resources by 29.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRC. Mizuho increased their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

California Resources Stock Performance

CRC stock opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.02.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). California Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

