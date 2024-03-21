Vest Financial LLC Invests $253,000 in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $92.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.30 and its 200 day moving average is $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.52. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $61.06 and a one year high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 81.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $1,886,730.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,978.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,886,730.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,074 shares of company stock worth $6,288,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.