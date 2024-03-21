4,863 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after buying an additional 4,189,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,686,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,143,000 after buying an additional 477,493 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,020,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,637,000 after purchasing an additional 86,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

