Vest Financial LLC Takes $249,000 Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,698,000 after acquiring an additional 407,651 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,922,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $17,904,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,772,000 after purchasing an additional 241,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $83.96 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.75 and a 52-week high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.77.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

