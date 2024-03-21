Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.900-6.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.4 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.90-6.90 EPS.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $62.55 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors
In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.
