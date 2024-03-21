SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Insider Daniel E. Bockhorst Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.76. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $419.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SouthState by 544.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 324.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSB shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

