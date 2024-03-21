SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Insider Daniel E. Bockhorst Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ SSB opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.76. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $87.77.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $419.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SouthState by 544.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 324.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on SSB shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
