Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Jason Wudi Sells 33,830 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Jason Wudi sold 33,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $605,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Wudi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $281,550.00.

Jamf Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $17.99 on Thursday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jamf last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.34 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. Analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

