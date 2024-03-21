Vest Financial LLC Acquires New Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,314 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in SM Energy by 289.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,383,000 after buying an additional 1,224,422 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter worth about $46,492,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,931 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after acquiring an additional 948,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on SM Energy from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.