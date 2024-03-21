Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$509,250.00.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 16,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,600.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.90, for a total transaction of C$451,500.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 0.2 %

PEY stock opened at C$14.53 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$10.38 and a 1-year high of C$15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.