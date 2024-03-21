Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$509,250.00.
Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 16,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,600.00.
- On Friday, January 19th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.90, for a total transaction of C$451,500.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 0.2 %
PEY stock opened at C$14.53 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$10.38 and a 1-year high of C$15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
