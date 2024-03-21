RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Adam K. Peterson Buys 54,000 Shares of Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $412,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,037,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RE/MAX Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE RMAX opened at $8.00 on Thursday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 116.18% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.19 million. Research analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RMAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

