Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,866 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,324 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.05.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

