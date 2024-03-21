Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman Sells 27,859 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $363,002.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arun Pattabhiraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Arun Pattabhiraman sold 900 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $10,935.00.

Shares of CXM opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

CXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,618,000 after buying an additional 1,399,510 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

