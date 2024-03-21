Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Sells $329,088.20 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 10,955 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $329,088.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,067,976.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 6,967 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $209,288.68.
- On Thursday, March 14th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 8,538 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $256,225.38.
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 9,749 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $292,567.49.
Vertex Stock Performance
Shares of VERX opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -299.50, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $35.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Vertex
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,555,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after buying an additional 637,075 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vertex by 2,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 266,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Vertex by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at $14,065,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Company Profile
Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.
