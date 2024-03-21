Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CFO Marc Wilson Sells 6,942 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $297,881.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,133.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.49 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRNX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

