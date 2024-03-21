Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $140.50 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.88.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 131.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.