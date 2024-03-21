Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Down 0.6%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 1,371,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,314,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

IOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,129 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,869 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

