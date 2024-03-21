Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 7,968 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $757,597.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,284,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,177,514.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $788,963.70.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $4,429,075.20.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,031 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $811,608.21.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,982 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $678,948.92.

On Monday, January 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $5,767,441.92.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $2,297,170.42.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $656,329.50.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,047 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $765,782.34.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $831,937.60.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -178.11 and a beta of 1.14. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.98.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 56.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after buying an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,592,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after buying an additional 1,597,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 215.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,344,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after buying an additional 918,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NET. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

