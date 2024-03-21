Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 7,968 Shares

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $757,597.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,284,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,177,514.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $788,963.70.
  • On Wednesday, February 14th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $4,429,075.20.
  • On Wednesday, February 7th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04.
  • On Wednesday, January 31st, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,031 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $811,608.21.
  • On Wednesday, January 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,982 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $678,948.92.
  • On Monday, January 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $5,767,441.92.
  • On Wednesday, January 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $2,297,170.42.
  • On Wednesday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $656,329.50.
  • On Wednesday, January 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,047 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $765,782.34.
  • On Wednesday, December 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $831,937.60.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -178.11 and a beta of 1.14. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.98.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 56.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after buying an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,592,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after buying an additional 1,597,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 215.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,344,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after buying an additional 918,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NET. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NET

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.