Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 2.4%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.12 and last traded at $64.89. Approximately 2,844,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,530,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average of $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,543 shares of company stock worth $6,631,587. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Roku by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

