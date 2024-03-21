Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $41.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRML. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TRML opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.45. Tourmaline Bio has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

In other news, Director Mark Mcdade bought 100,000 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 448,431 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,007.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $32,394,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $23,741,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $22,735,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $19,995,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

