Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Jonestrading

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jonestrading from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMY opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Femasys has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Femasys during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the third quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Femasys by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 232,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

