Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Signet Jewelers has increased its dividend by an average of 34.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Signet Jewelers has a payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $10.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 12.1 %

SIG stock opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.59. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $205,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,004 shares of company stock worth $7,983,094. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

