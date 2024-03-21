Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop Sells 18,681 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,998 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,205.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

APLS opened at $55.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The business had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

