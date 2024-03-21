Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PSBD)

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance

Palmer Square Capital BDC stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PSBD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

