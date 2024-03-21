Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.50. 1,435,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,862,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.
MNMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.
In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $48,050.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,097.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,663 shares of company stock valued at $93,157. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
