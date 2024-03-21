Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 11,029,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 44,060,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

