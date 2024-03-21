Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.20. 859,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,070,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82.

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Machines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

