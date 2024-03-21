Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 8.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.73. 19,105,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 85,068,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 30.50 and a quick ratio of 30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 5.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

