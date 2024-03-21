Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading 11.9% Higher

Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 483,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 950,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Better Choice Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Better Choice

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Better Choice during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Better Choice by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 20.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 116,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

