Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mplx in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MPLX. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. Mplx has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 405.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 18.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,152 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 60.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 765,618 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 99.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 10.9% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 142,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

