Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $9.05 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,217 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day moving average is $90.94. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

