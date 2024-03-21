Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH)

Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 203.06% from the company’s current price.

Ohmyhome Price Performance

OMH stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. Ohmyhome has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Institutional Trading of Ohmyhome

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ohmyhome stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Ohmyhome at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Ohmyhome Company Profile

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

