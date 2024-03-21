Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Timken (NYSE:TKR)

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $97.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

TKR stock opened at $86.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.95. Timken has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Timken will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Timken by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Timken by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Timken by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

