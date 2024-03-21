Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XHR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

XHR stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $253.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $18,408,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 461.7% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,437,000 after buying an additional 1,356,258 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,177,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

