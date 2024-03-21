KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.38% from the company’s previous close.

KBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.96.

Get KB Home alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KB Home

KB Home Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KBH opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.82. KB Home has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $70.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,883.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 in the last ninety days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of KB Home by 40.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.