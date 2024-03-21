Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $20.59 on Thursday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $281.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.90 million. Analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $73,892.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after buying an additional 92,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.