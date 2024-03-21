FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,681 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KJUL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $221,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:KJUL opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

