Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 64,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 123,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 71,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $2,390,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS PAUG opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

