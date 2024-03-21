FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $7,195,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $36,496,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $287.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.02 and its 200-day moving average is $238.88. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $287.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

