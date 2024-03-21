Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,428 shares of company stock worth $23,211,617 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

Mastercard stock opened at $490.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $346.31 and a 52 week high of $490.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.35.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

