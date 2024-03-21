Vest Financial LLC Buys 92,692 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,692 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IPG. Barclays upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

