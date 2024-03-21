Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,763 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,380 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $73.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average of $72.37. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

