Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $42.43 on Thursday. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 1,049.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 557,749 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Get Our Latest Report on BN

About Brookfield

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.